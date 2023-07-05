Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

