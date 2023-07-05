Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
