Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

