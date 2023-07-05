Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $373.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $395.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

