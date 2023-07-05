Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Update

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Mativ Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MATV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 406,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,148. Mativ has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mativ Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Mativ
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mativ
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.