Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Update

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mativ Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MATV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 406,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,148. Mativ has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mativ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -941.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.