Maverick Protocol (MAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.35 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $104.63 million and approximately $36.35 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.471771 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $76,812,861.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

