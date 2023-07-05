Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Up 28.3% in June

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mayville Engineering Trading Down 9.8 %

MEC stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 138,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,909. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $3,113,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,084 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

