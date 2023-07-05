Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 972,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.7 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
