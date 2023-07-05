McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $148,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.