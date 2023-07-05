McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 58.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 337,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,819. The company has a market capitalization of $329.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

