Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. 855,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

