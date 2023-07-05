Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 4.3%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 299,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,316,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

