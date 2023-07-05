MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in MetLife by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after buying an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

