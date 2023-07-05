MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MGF stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

