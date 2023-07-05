Michael David Dunn Sells 5,375 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael David Dunn sold 11,080 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $355,889.60.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00.

Symbotic Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SYM traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $41.31. 694,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,452. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.