Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Up 0.2%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Free Report) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 456.76 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 431 ($5.47). Approximately 4,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 235,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The firm has a market cap of £445.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,535.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 461.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 472.24.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

