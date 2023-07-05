Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 624,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 280,057 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of UTRS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 602,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,192. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 66.54% and a negative return on equity of 133.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

