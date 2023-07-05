Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MI.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$19.75 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.69.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.05. The company has a market cap of C$607.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.41 and a 52 week high of C$17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

