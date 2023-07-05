Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). Approximately 272,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8,393% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

