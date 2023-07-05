Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Down 10.6%

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.84. 108,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 44,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

