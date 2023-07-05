Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) COO Sells $36,551.25 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $36,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 254,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,611. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.76% and a negative net margin of 134.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIRM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,441,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $19,315,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $14,450,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

