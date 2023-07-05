Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.13. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 173,971 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 502,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,415,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,695,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

