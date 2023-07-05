MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Elizabeth Mora Sells 250 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elizabeth Mora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Elizabeth Mora sold 200 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $19,432.00.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 165,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,777. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.05.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

