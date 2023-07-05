Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Momentus in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Momentus in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momentus in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentus in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Momentus in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentus Trading Down 3.6 %

MNTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 444,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,402. Momentus has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

About Momentus

Momentus ( NASDAQ:MNTS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Momentus had a negative return on equity of 166.35% and a negative net margin of 27,861.37%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentus will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

