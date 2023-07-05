Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $62.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $164.91 or 0.00542303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,409.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00337755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.70 or 0.00850717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00062431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00135529 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,301,029 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.