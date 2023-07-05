Monero (XMR) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $66.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $167.10 or 0.00548698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,454.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00333096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.52 or 0.00862014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00062690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,301,148 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

