Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 2,021,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,238.9 days.

Monex Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNXBF opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Monex Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Monex Group Company Profile

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

