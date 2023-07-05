Moneywise Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after buying an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,510,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.71. 353,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,205. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.