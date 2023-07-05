Moneywise Inc. Has $19.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 12.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after buying an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,491. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

