Moneywise Inc. Purchases New Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 265.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QGRO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. 8,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,256. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $440.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.