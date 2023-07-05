Monument Capital Management Acquires 1,945 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX remained flat at $18.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,176. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 122.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

