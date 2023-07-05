Monument Capital Management Buys 91 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSY traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.98. The company had a trading volume of 292,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.56. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.