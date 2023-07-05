Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 74,706 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,523,000 after buying an additional 59,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after buying an additional 13,642,655 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after buying an additional 6,644,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

