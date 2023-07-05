Monument Capital Management Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after acquiring an additional 465,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,666,000 after acquiring an additional 360,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.70. 114,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,885. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.39 and a 1-year high of $197.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.