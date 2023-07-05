Monument Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $778.75. The company had a trading volume of 80,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $701.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.63 and a fifty-two week high of $795.83.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

