Monument Capital Management Has $2.84 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $65,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $45,069,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 125,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,281. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

