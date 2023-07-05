Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.52. 519,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,426. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.