Monument Capital Management Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 477,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,094. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.