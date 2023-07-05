Monument Capital Management Reduces Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 78,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,179. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

