Monument Capital Management Sells 626 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 249.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Stock Performance

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.26. The company had a trading volume of 493,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,833. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.12. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

