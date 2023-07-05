Monument Capital Management Sells 7,332 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $278,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. 936,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

