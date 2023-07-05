Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $170.97 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,074,473,556 coins and its circulating supply is 670,795,748 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

