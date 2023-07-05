Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Decreased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 1,606,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

