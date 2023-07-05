Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

MORF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Morphic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MORF stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. Morphic has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $52,928.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,107.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,771 shares of company stock worth $9,643,944 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 169,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Morphic by 64.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after buying an additional 359,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after buying an additional 124,861 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

(Free Report

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

