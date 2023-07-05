Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s 5th Largest Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,844 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for 3.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.08% of Mplx worth $26,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX remained flat at $34.01 on Wednesday. 188,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,325. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $35.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.90%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

