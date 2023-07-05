Mukul Kumar Sells 3,436 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $62,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,228 shares in the company, valued at $203,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PUBM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 287,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,278. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

