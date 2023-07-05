Mukul Kumar Sells 3,436 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $62,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,228 shares in the company, valued at $203,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PubMatic Trading Down 1.4 %
PUBM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 287,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,278. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.85.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
