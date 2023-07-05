Mullen Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 78,379 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,568 call options.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 51.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,502,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,653,691. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mullen Automotive by 73.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

