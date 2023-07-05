Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $263.14

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.14 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 251.75 ($3.20). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.20), with a volume of 574,278 shares trading hands.
Murray International Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.
Murray International Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,761.90%.
Insider Activity
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
