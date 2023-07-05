My Personal CFO LLC Has $205,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 334.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 819,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 166,230 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $15,910,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 473,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,549 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $13,648,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $443.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

