My Personal CFO LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 101,885.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

AMAT opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

