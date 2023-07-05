My Personal CFO LLC Purchases 24,193 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 219.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for approximately 1.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $204,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000.

Shares of BMAR opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

